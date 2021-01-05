James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel resume remote late-night filming amid LA COVID-19 spike

Washington [US], January 5 (ANI): James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel have once again started remote filming for their nightly shows 'The Late Late Show,' and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' respectively amid the surging COVID-19 numbers in Los Angeles County.

"With Los Angeles back on lockdown, we're once again taping the #LateLateShow in @JKCorden's garage until it's safe to return to our studio," tweeted 'The Late Late Show.'



According to Variety, while Corden is setting up shop in his garage, Kimmel's late-night talk show will be filming remotely from his home -- instead of his usual digs at the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. -- for the first two weeks of the year.

Most of the major studios have extended their production hiatus with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Although over two dozen TV shows from Warner Bros. TV, Sony Pictures Television, CBS TV Studios, Universal TV and Walt Disney's 20th Television and ABC Signature are currently scheduled to return into gear in mid-January, a continuing surge may alter those plans. (ANI)

