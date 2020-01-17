James Corden reveals about wearing Spanx under all his suits

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): Actor and comedian James Corden has disclosed that he is a huge fan of Spanx and wears them under all his suits while filming the 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

During a conversation about corsets with Rachel Brosnahan and RuPaul, James said, "I think I'm making a sacrifice wearing these Spanx. I'm not even joking. My New Year's resolution is to try and get to a point where I do one show this year not wearing Spanx. It'll be like I'm suddenly free, Ru! I won't know what to do! I'll be breathing!"

To which RuPaul replied and asked, "Will we know it? Will we know it when you're not wearing?"

"Oh, you'll know, babe. You'll know, babe. I will shout it from the rooftops! It'll be my first ever Instagram Story," said Corden.

Previously the television host has been vocal about his struggles with his own body and also slammed Bill Maher in the process.

Back in September 2019, the 'Cats' star said, "We know that being overweight isn't good for us. I've struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight and I suck at it. I've had good days ... and bad months."

James further mentioned that he has been on diets but not everyone is as lucky as Bill Maher as not everyone has a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day.

"It's proven that fat-shaming only does one thing: It makes people feel ashamed. And shame leads to depression, anxiety and self-destructive behaviour -- self-destructive behaviour like overeating," he concluded. "While you're encouraging people to think about what goes into their mouths, just think a little harder about what comes out of yours," he added. (ANI)

