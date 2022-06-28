James Corden tapes 'The Late Late Show' in London with Family, Friends and Billie Eilish

Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): Comedian James Corden opens up "The Late Late Show" in London on Monday with Billie Eilish and "Stranger Things" David Harbour as guests.

According to Variety, the 43-year-old comedian had the most triumphant homecoming on Monday night in the United Kingdom, the first date in a week-long residence in Corden's homeland.

The enthusiastic local crowd included Corden's parents, his wife Julia and his two eldest children well as executive producer Ben Winston's father Lord Robert Winston.

Corden was joined by guests Billie Eilish and "Stranger Things" David Harbour as well as Lizzo in the makeshift studio via a Carpool Karaoke episode pre-recorded in Los Angeles.

As per the records, this is the first time when Corden has brought "The Late Late Show" to British shores since 2019 and supposedly will be the last time as the host will be stepping down from the gig next spring.



As the host played his popular segment "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," in which he and his celebrity guest have to choose between answering a personal question or eating a disgusting concoction, singer Billie Eilish asked the Corden that "how much CBS had offered him to stay on".

Corden opted to take a slurp of a chamomile tea containing cherries and Tofurkey rather than reveal any detail about the same, he went ahead by saying"I wouldn't tell you and I certainly wouldn't tell you while my dad is sat right there". "I think my dad would physically kill me, he would go 'You idiot' and he would smack me around," he added.

Proceeding ahead into the insights of the episode, Billie Eilish asked the host, where he would return for a reunion of the popular British sitcom "Gavin and Stacey. "I don't know," Corden responded, prompting boos from the audience.

Further, Corden also revealed how his recent "Top Gun" segment with Tom Cruise came out, in which Cruise took the comedian out for a spin in a vintage fighter jet.

After Billie Eilish, the guests who are set to join Corden in London during the remainder of the week are Ed Sheeran, Vin Diesel, Minnie Driver and Tessa Thompson. (ANI)

