James Corden to host prime-time special featuring stars at home

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 30 (ANI): As social distancing changes the face of TV amid the coronavirus outbreak, James Corden is bringing the entertainment and music world to living room couches with the prime-time special 'Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special.'

Corden and the guests will encourage viewers to follow the CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In addition the show will also raise money for the nonprofit Feed the Children and The CDC Foundation.

As per USA Today, on Monday the coronavirus-safe special will feature James, from his garage, introducing stars from their own homes around the world -- musical performances by BTS in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli performing in Italy, Dua Lipa in London, and Billie Eilish with Finneas O'Connell and John Legend in Los Angeles.

American illusionist David Blaine, actor Will Ferrell and others are also expected to make appearances.

"Since 'The Late Late Show' came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time. We are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James' garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now," executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said in a joint statement. (ANI)

