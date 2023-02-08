James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' to go off air: Reports

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' will soon be going off air.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, CBS wants to reduce late-night talk and increase game show coverage in the early hours of the morning.

A close source has told Variety that CBS is planning to replace its long-running "Late Late Show" after a 28-year run with a reboot of the Comedy Central game show "@midnight," in a cost-cutting move that will also revive a programming concept controlled by the network's parent company, Paramount Global.



A CBS spokesman declined to comment on the network's plans, which would be the network's second raid on Comedy Central to fill its late-night grid. In 2015, Stephen Colbert moved from Comedy Central to CBS. previously announced deadline

According to Variety, using "@midnight" would eliminate some of the frills in CBS' post-"Late Show" slot, which would save tens of millions of dollars in production costs, according to another person familiar with the late-night TV market. The network is considering its late-night schedule at an era when more fans of the shows are viewing them via social-media snippets and digital extensions, and the field of players is much wider than it was when David Letterman and Jay Leno ruled.

Variety reports that according to a third individual involved with recent discussions, CBS was contemplating as many as five distinct concepts for replacing Corden's show. Fulwell73, the production company behind Corden's show, and Ben Winston, one of Fulwell's senior executives and a prominent producer at "Late Late Show," were among those giving CBS ideas. Fulwell became less engaged in discussions as CBS' plans for production budget cuts became more public. according to one of those acquainted with the situation.

According to one person involved with the conversations, Chris Hardwick, the original host of "@midnight," is not in the running to host the next edition. CBS is known to prefer a female host and to work hard to ensure that talent in front of and behind the camera is diverse and comes from a variety of backgrounds.

The programming selection will undoubtedly provide insomniac fans with something new to watch. "@midnight" garnered attention during its four-year run on Comedy Central between 2013 and 2017 for its quick pace and utilisation of a rotating crew of comedians who would weigh in on hot social-media concepts and memes. A single show's discourse may range from Apple's latest emoji to Ted Nugent's tweet to YouTube videos showing a rat carrying a piece of pizza and a squirrel slurping a milkshake. (ANI)

