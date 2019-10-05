Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese

James Gunn, Joss Whedon respond to Martin Scorsese's remarks about 'Marvel' movies

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 03:13 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Marvel makers assembled in defense of their superhero flicks after legendary director Martin Scorsese criticised the films, comparing them to "theme parks."
The Oscar-winning filmmaker dismissed the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as "not cinema" during an interview while promoting his upcoming movie 'The Irishman', reported Deadline.
On being asked if he has watched the films, the ace director told Empire, "I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema."
"Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," he added.
The filmmaker's comments have drawn extremely strong reactions across Twitter. 'The Avengers' director Joss Whedon took to Twitter to respond to the criticism.
He also noted 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn's work as an exception, "I first think of @JamesGunn, how his heart and guts are packed into GOTG. I revere Marty, and I do see his point, but Well there's a reason why 'I'm always angry'," (the latter a reference to Bruce Banner's famous Avengers line).

Gunn himself also weighed in, calling Scorsese one of his five favourite living filmmakers.
"Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I'm saddened that he's now judging my films in the same way," he tweeted.
"That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can't wait to see The Irishman," he added in a second tweet.
"And I'm not saying religious zealotry is the same as not liking my movies, or in the same category. What I'm saying is I'm not fond of people judging things without actually seeing them, whether it's a movie about Jesus or a genre," Gunn concluded.

C. Robert Cargill, who wrote the screenplay for 'Doctor Strange', called Scorsese a "genius," but said, "anyone who thinks Marvel is only trying to make theme park rides is being unjust and cynical."

'The Last Temptation of Christ' received a lot of criticism from religious conservatives when it was released in 1988.
Many celebrities have criticised Marvel in the past too. Director James Cameron slammed 'The Avengers' franchise in 2018, "I'm hoping we'll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon. Not that I don't love the movies. It's just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It's like, oy."
HBO late-night host Bill Maher criticised the films after Stan Lee's death that same year, "A culture that thinks that comic books and comic book movies are profound meditations on the human condition is a dumb f-king culture. And for people to get mad at that just proves my point."
'Avengers: Endgame' became the highest-grossing film in history this summer, minting more than USD 2.8 billion at the global box office.
Meanwhile, 'The Irishman' is set to release on November 1 before debuting on Netflix on November 27. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:25 IST

Prince Harry suing British tabloids over phone hacking allegations

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Prince Harry is taking legal action against British media outlets.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:05 IST

Hailey, Justin Bieber star together in first music video '10,000 Hours'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber ended his and Hailey Bieber's wedding week with some new music, created with his nuptials in mind. The star's new song '10,000 Hours' with Dan + Shay is finally out and it will give you major couple goals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 03:56 IST

Maisie Williams says playing Arya in 'GoT' made her 'ashamed' of her body

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Actor Maisie Williams, who became a household name after playing Arya Stark in the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones', opened up about the negative impact the character had on her self esteem and body image.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:28 IST

Nawazuddin congratulates 'Roam Rome Mein' co-star, director...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Nawazuddin Siddiqui congratulated his co-star and filmmaker Tannishtha Chatterjee who bagged the Asia Star Award at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival for their upcoming film 'Roam Rome Mein'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:40 IST

Bhumi Pednekar earns Face of Asia honour at Busan International...

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): The 24th Busan International Film Festival "has been all things special" for Bhumi Pednekar!

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:13 IST

John Turturro's 'The Jesus Rolls' to be screened at Rome Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): John Turturro-starrer and directorial 'The Jesus Rolls' is set to get a world premiere at the Rome Film Festival's pre-screening event on October 16.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 21:42 IST

Shabana Azmi salutes husband Javed Akhtar for believing in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): On this day, about 55 years ago, the renowned lyricist, poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar began his journey to fulfill his dreams.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 21:25 IST

Unmute feelings, unlock mind: Aamir Khan spreads a word on World...

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): Ahead of the World Mental Health Day on October 10, 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan is urging fans to "unmute feeling" and "unlock mind" to lead to a mindful life!

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:37 IST

Shay Mitchell suffered 'severe depression' and loneliness before...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who announced her pregnancy in June has now revealed that she felt "extremely lonely" and went through "severe depression" earlier.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 20:33 IST

Justin Bieber tells PETA to 'focus on real problems', leave his...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): "PETA go focus on real problems," responded Justin Bieber to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after it called out the singer and wife Hailey Baldwin over their decision to buy a pair of exotic cats amounting to around USD 35,000.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:56 IST

Every day is Durga's: Kajol kicks off Durga Puja celebrations...

New Delhi (India), Oct 4 (ANI): Kickstarting the Durga Puja celebrations on Friday, actor Kajol along with mother Tanuja and sister Tanisha Mukerji, stepped out in style to offer prayers at a Durga Puja pandal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:49 IST

Allegations against Robert De Niro are beyond absurd, says actor's lawyer

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): A day after Robert De Niro's ex-employee Graham Chase Robinson accused him of seeking sexual advances, the actor's attorney Tom Harvey, has denied the allegation calling them "beyond absurd".

Read More
iocl