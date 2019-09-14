James Gunn reveals full cast of 'The Suicide Squad'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Director James Gunn has finally unveiled the full cast of 'The Suicide Squad'.

Gunn posted the cast list - which includes 24 names - on his Twitter account.



Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis will reprise their roles in the film alongside new cast members Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' fame director Gunn has written the script for the sequel, in which supervillains are recruited by the government to carry out secret missions.

The original 'Suicide Squad' was a box office success, grossing USD 746.8 million worldwide.

'The Suicide Squad' will begin its production later this month and is expected to hit theatres on August 6, 2021. (ANI)