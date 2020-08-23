James Gunn reveals 'The Suicide Squad' first look, full cast

Washington D.C. [USA], August 23 (ANI): James Gunn, 'The Suicide Squad' writer-director shared the detailed looks of the several star-studded characters from his upcoming movie during the DC FanDome virtual convention on Saturday (local time).

According to Variety, the actors are reprising their roles from 2016 released 'Suicide Squad' film. The list includes Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, ai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag.

As for the new cast in the forthcoming flick, Gunn said that he reached deep into the DC Comics canon to find a motley crew of villains to populate the movie, and it appears he brought some invention of his own to the project as well, cited Variety.

A slew of actors including Idris Elba, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker, John Cena, David Dastmalchian, and many others will be seen playing a seemingly new character in the flick.

Gunn signed on to write and direct the new 'Suicide Squad' in October 2018, months after he was fired by Disney from making 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' for a series of old tweets that made light of rape and pedophilia, for which Gunn unreservedly apologized, reported Variety.

The production of the fantasy-action movie was wrapped before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Gunn, the film is still on track to open in theaters on 6 August, next year. (ANI)

