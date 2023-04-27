James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' new scene premiered at CinemaCon

Las Vegas [US], April 27 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming sci-fi fantasy adventure film 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' debuted a new scene from the film at CinemaCon 2023.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet, the scene, set to music by the '90s band Space Hog, finds the Guardians making a jump through space wearing colourful suits, eventually landing on what looks like some sort of living space creature or asteroid.

Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt) uses the opportunity to speak with Gamora (played by Zoe Saldaa) about a common past she does not recall (since she is an alternate-universe version of the character). Quill attempts to contact her but is cut off when the other Guardians disclose that they can hear their apparently private chat through the communications system. The audience applauded and laughed at the scene.



Helmed by James Gunn 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, and introduces the character Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 5, 2023.

Previously, the makers unveiled the first trailer in December last year which received positive responses from the audience.

The film's main plot centres on the foul-mouthed, gun-toting Rocket, who might finally unravel the mystery of his origin.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' marks the third and final Marvel movie by James Gunn. (ANI)

