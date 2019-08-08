James Jordan to join Angelina Jolie in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor James Jordan is all set to join Angelina Jolie in the Taylor Sheridan's chase thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'.

Jordan's specific role in the film has not been revealed. The story is set against wildlife in the Montana wilderness.

The novel follows a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder, is issued a false identity and hidden in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens while the killers are slaughtering anyone who gets in their way in a methodical quest to reach him.

Produced by Bron Studios and Film Rites, Sheridan is adapting the script from Michael Koryta's 2014 novel of the same name, reported Variety.

Jordan recently appeared alongside Nicole Kidman in the drama Destroyer and in 'Wind River' with Jeremy Renner. He is also set for 'Against All Enemies' with Vince Vaughn and Kristen Stewart, as well as a recurring role on Sheridan's Yellowstone and Hulu's 'Veronica Mars' revival. He will also start filming Franka Potente's upcoming film, 'Home', starring Kathy Bates, reported Deadline.

Notably, Jolie was last seen in 'By the Sea,' which she also directed. She's also starring in 'Maleficent II,' which is set to release on May 29, 2020.