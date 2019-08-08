Image Courtesy: Instagram (James Jordan)
Image Courtesy: Instagram (James Jordan)

James Jordan to join Angelina Jolie in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor James Jordan is all set to join Angelina Jolie in the Taylor Sheridan's chase thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'.
Jordan's specific role in the film has not been revealed. The story is set against wildlife in the Montana wilderness.
The novel follows a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder, is issued a false identity and hidden in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens while the killers are slaughtering anyone who gets in their way in a methodical quest to reach him.
Produced by Bron Studios and Film Rites, Sheridan is adapting the script from Michael Koryta's 2014 novel of the same name, reported Variety.
Jordan recently appeared alongside Nicole Kidman in the drama Destroyer and in 'Wind River' with Jeremy Renner. He is also set for 'Against All Enemies' with Vince Vaughn and Kristen Stewart, as well as a recurring role on Sheridan's Yellowstone and Hulu's 'Veronica Mars' revival. He will also start filming Franka Potente's upcoming film, 'Home', starring Kathy Bates, reported Deadline.
Notably, Jolie was last seen in 'By the Sea,' which she also directed. She's also starring in 'Maleficent II,' which is set to release on May 29, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:47 IST

Chrissy Teigen goes to library for first time in 23 years and is...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen went to the public library for the first time in 23 years and opened up about how great the experience was.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:31 IST

Singer-songwriter David Berman dies at 52

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter David Berman who formed indie group 'Silver Jews' in the 1990s passed away on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:14 IST

Kylie Jenner "won't trash talk" about former friend Jordyn Woods

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is taking the high road when it comes to her family's feud with her former close friend and supermodel Jordyn Woods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:43 IST

Macaulay Culkin's response to 'Home Alone' reboot is hilarious!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): The 1990 hit film 'Home Alone' is getting a reboot and needless to say, fans are pretty dubious about the news, including the movie's original star, Macaulay Culkin, whose iconic role as Kevin McCallister saw him shoot to fame as a kid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:25 IST

'Mission Mangal' star cast gives a sneak peek into their characters

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): With just a week to go for the release of the multi-starrer film 'Mission Mangal', zest is at an all-time high among moviegoers. Keeping the enthusiasm alive, the star cast of the film has shared a sneak peek of their characters.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:49 IST

Sanjay Dutt's first look from 'Prasthanam' unveiled

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Sanjay Dutt is back with a bang with his new fierce avatar, from 'Prasthanam'. The first look poster of the film featuring the actor was unveiled on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:29 IST

Presenting the failures incurred, here's 'Mission Mangal' second trailer!

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): While the first trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming outing 'Mission Mangal' boasted the team of scientists involved in India's ambitious Mars mission, the makers have released the second trailer shedding light onto the other side of the story.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:30 IST

Judge rejects Harvey Weinstein's request to travel to Spain, Italy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Disgraced American film producer Harvey Weinstein's request to make a trip to Spain and Italy has been rejected by a judge.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:16 IST

Zayn Malik lists NY apartment as ex Gigi Hadid hangs out with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Looks like singer Zayn Malik is moving on and definitely moving out from his apartment after receiving ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's dating rumors with Tyler Cameron.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:46 IST

Nicolas Cage claims he convinced Johnny Depp to act

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Seems like Johnny Depp's fans are to thank actor Nicolas Cage for talking him into taking acting as a career.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:23 IST

2019 Emmy Awards to go hostless!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place without a host!

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:18 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Chhichhore' to now release in September

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): The release of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ' Chhichhore' has been postponed and the film will now release on September 6.

Read More
iocl