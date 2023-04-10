James Mangold: Timothee Chalamet to sing in Bob Dylan's biopic

Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Actor Timothee Chalamet is all set to play Bob Dylan in his upcoming biopic 'The Complete Unknown' and the interesting take is that Chalamet will be singing for the character himself.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, director James Mangold who is pretty excited about the project spoke about his upcoming project in an interview with Collider at Star Wars Celebration in London. The director answered with an "Of course!" when questioned whether Timothee will sing for Bob Dylan's part in the movie. James also gave a hint about the timeline associated with the project as he expects filming to start sometime in August.

The 'Indiana Jones' director stated "It's such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob -- a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years. First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief."



As per reports by Deadline, Mangold later added that "It's such an interesting true story at about such an interesting moment in the American scene, different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to Pete Seeger to Joan Baez, all have a role to play in this movie." The statements reflected the standard of expectations that the director has for the movie.



Back in 2020 Searchlight sealed the update of Bob Dylan's biopic with James and Chalamet being associated with the project. The biopic is based on the true life story of the legendary American singer-songwriter becoming a global sensation against all odds.

The 'Dune' actor started taking guitar lessons at the time of announcement to prepare for the role but it was never disclosed whether the actor will sing himself or not.

'The Complete Unknown' will start filming in August with no release date being considered yet. (ANI)