Jamie Dornan says he identifies more with his 'Wild Thyme Mountain' character

Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor Jamie Dornan who will soon be seen in a new quirky and shy character in his new film 'Wild Thyme Mountain' recently said he identifies himself with the new character.

Although he is famously known for his role as the wealthy BDSM-loving protagonist in the 'Fifty Shades' franchise, Dornan recently said he shares a "lack of confidence," with the character of his new film, as per Fox News.

"What I share with [the character Anthony] is I'd say probably a lack of confidence and a total not at all sort of self-belief. I understand that part of him," Fox News quoted Dornan as saying.



Dornan also shared that he found shooting the film in his home country Ireland.

"I did also have an idea growing up [in Ireland] that there was more. I never felt like it's all about Ireland but I am such a proud Irishman and I love it. I love the land. I love going home. But I always sort of felt that there was more beyond those waters," Fox News quoted him as saying.

In the 'Wild Thyme Mountain,' Dornan will be sharing the screen with Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm and Emily Blunt.

The film has released in the theatres and is also available on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and Vudu. (ANI)

