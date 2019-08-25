Jamie Foxx calls Sela Vave 'the next Beyonce'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): After parting ways with actress Katie Holmes, actor Jamie Foxx has been spending time with British Singer Sela Vave. Foxx can't stop raving about her and he's telling his close friends, "She's the next Beyonce."

According to Page Six, Foxx seems to be training the singer for megastardom and has been showing her off to his influential pals in the business.

"Jamie is saying that Sela is an amazing singer, that she's 'the future Beyonce,' said a source

"Foxx is introducing Vave to his friends in the music and entertainment industry and making her sing on the spot to show off her talents," the source added.

"Jamie seemed very attentive to Sela and excited to show her off," said the source who recently saw the pair on a night out.

They were seen holding hands in Los Angeles, a few days before it was revealed that he parted his ways with Holmes. However, Foxx has denied dating the singer saying she's as young as his daughter Corinne, 25.

Foxx has said he wants to mentor Vave's music career after seeing her perform, "That's our family. We don't ever cross the lines like that personally," Foxx said on Instagram Live.

"That's our artist, that's our family, that's our love. She's been brought into the family. She works hard, she's a beautiful singer. I can't wait for you to hear her."

After the actor faced backlash on social media over Foxx's breakup with Holmes, Vave wrote on Instagram, "You can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, homewrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die . . . Because it doesn't matter to me, I'm out here to work and do what I love most. #music #killthedoublestandard."

