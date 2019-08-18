Jamie Foxx 'helping out' budding singer Sela Vave

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Actor Jamie Foxx was recently spotted holding hands with a budding singer Sela Vave but putting rest to any speculations, a source clarified that he is just "helping" the singer.

"She's just a girl he's helping out, a young singer," People quoted an insider as saying.

The two were seen leaving Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles hand-in-hand. Foxx sported a white Balenciaga hoodie with black jeans, while Vave was seen in a skin-tight gold dress.

Foxx is also a record producer along with being an actor and Vave is making her stint in singing as his newest artist.

Vave who is grateful to Foxx for lending her help in building a career has shared pictures with the actor several times on Instagram.

While posting a picture in June with the 'Django Unchained' actor, Vave wrote, "I am so grateful to this man! Thank you so much, Jamie Foxx, for everything you do and for believing in me."

Meanwhile, Foxx has been linked to actress Katie Holmes since 2013, although they have never confirmed their relationship officially. The duo was seen last seen together in Met Gala 2019.

On the work front, Foxx will be seen along with Michael B Jordan in the upcoming feature 'Just Mercy'. Co-produced by Jordan with Gil Netter and Arthur Spector, the film is releasing next year in January. (ANI)

