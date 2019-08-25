Jamie Foxx reveals new Disney role post-breakup with Katie Holmes

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Jamie Foxx is back in the spotlight with an upcoming project with Disney-Pixar, post announcement of his break-up from Katie Holmes.

The actor was spotted attending the D23 Expo recently as he will soon be lending his voice to Disney-Pixar's new film 'Soul,' which will also star Tina Fey.

As reported by People, Pixar revealed last month that the movie will take viewers "on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life's most important questions."

Alongside the news about the star cast, Walt Disney Studios has also released the first looks of the characters.

Other than Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, the cast will also include Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Daveed Diggs.

Additionally, the film, which is set to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, will have new music from Jon Batiste and an original composition from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. (ANI)

