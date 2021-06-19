Jamie Foxx's comedy series 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!' won't return on Netflix for season 2

Washington [US], Jun 19 (ANI): Netflix has opted not to proceed with the second season of 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!', a father-daughter comedy starring and executive produced by Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx.



According to Deadline, the series, inspired by Foxx's relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who produced alongside Alex Avant, debuted its eight-episode first season on April 14.



Kyla-Drew played Foxx's daughter, with David Alan Grier also starring on the multi-camera comedy, alongside Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite.

Foxx, who was reportedly involved in the decision to end the series, co-created 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!' with sitcom veteran Jim Patterson who stepped down as showrunner ahead of the start of production and was replaced by Bentley Kyle Evans. Ken Whittingham directed the first six episodes. Evans directed the last two.

Netflix and Foxx have a long-standing creative partnership, which includes two upcoming films, 'They Cloned Tyrone' and 'Day Shift'.

Following the breakout success of 'Fuller House' and 'The Ranch', also co-created by Patterson, Netflix, which does not do pilots, going straight-to-series on all of its shows, has faced challenges launching a hit multi-camera family comedy series, with most sitcoms not going beyond one season. 'Family Reunion' has been a solid performer, with 'The Upshaws' showing promise. (ANI)

