Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, image courtesy: Instagram
Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite after 25 years

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:40 IST

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger will join hands almost 25 years after their action-comedy classic 'True Lies' released.
The 'My Girl' star announced the news on her Instagram handle alongside a monochrome snap of them and wrote, "Together again for the first time. Schwarzenegger, you still take my breath away! Older, wiser but still our essential selves. Learning, loving and laughing all the way!"

Their first and the only flick 'True Lies' debuted on July 15, 1994, and showcased Schwarzenegger in the character of Harry Tasker, a usual family person who lives a double life as a government spy. His world shatters when his wife Helen, played by Curtis and their daughter Dana are kidnapped, and Harry must rescue them before it's too late.
Under the direction of James Cameron, the movie received a critical box office success, scoring an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects and Curtis winning a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, reported Entertainment Weekly.
Besides this, the fans are certainly excited but also confused if it is a reunion or a remake of 'True Lies.' As one user commented, "Remake remake remake!!!" While another wrote, "We need you both in a new project, please????'' (ANI)

