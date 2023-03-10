Jamie Lee Curtis wonders why musicians do not perform at matinee shows

Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): Jamie Lee Curtis enjoys a concert, but she doesn't want to stay out too late.

In two interviews over the past week, the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star wondered why musicians don't perform concerts during the day rather than at night, as she likes to go to bed at a reasonable hour, reported People, a US-based media company.

"I am gonna just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion. U2, do a matinee. Coldplay, do a matinee. What about a 12-noon concert, Coldplay? What about it?" asked Curtis, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Independent Spirit Awards red carpet recently.



"Bruce Springsteen, do a f---ing matinee! You're old! Why wouldn't you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days -- pun intended -- and do it at noon or one o'clock? Two o'clock! Two o'clock matinee!" continued the Oscar nominee. "Theatre in New York, two o'clock! I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at two o'clock, and I'm gonna be home and in bed by 7:30."

"Why are there no matinees?" Curtis asked. "For instance, I love Coldplay. I would love to go see Coldplay. The problem is, I'm not gonna go see Coldplay if they start their show at nine o'clock and there's an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1 p.m. I think if we filled a stadium with people who want to see a matinee of Coldplay, I think we would start a trend."

In another interview, Curtis, who won the nomination for best supporting actress at the 2023 Academy Awards -- said she recently turned down an invitation to attend this year's Oscar nominees' dinner for a similar reason, reported People.

"Now you might say, 'Jamie, you're nominated for an Academy Award, you're going to be in the room with only nominees for the Academy Award, and I have declined.' Why? Because mommy goes to bed early," explained Curtis. (ANI)

