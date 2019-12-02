Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin throw party for son Jace's 1st birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 2 (ANI): Singer Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin had an ultra-sweet celebration to mark their son's Jace's first birthday.

The couple threw a party at their Nashville home on Saturday (local time), reported Us Weekly.

While the 'Whine Down' podcast hosts included all the major fun activities to celebrate the special day, the former Buffalo Bills player came out donning a cumbersome padded costume from the 2006 Disney movie 'Cars'.

"Daddy, you're ready to dress up in your costume?" the 35-year-old star asked her husband as she changed her costume into a black onesie. "Daddy loves you so much, just remember that," Caussin replied.

It was a much needed and a sweet celebration for the family, especially for the couple, who have weathered ups and downs over the course of their four-year marriage.

Back in March, the former football star revealed about recovering from sex addiction. He also opened up about undergoing treatment for it about three years.

"I'm not minimising cheating because we have other things in Jan and I's discussion of boundaries that's cheating," he explained on their podcast. "But no sex outside of the marriage. I just want people to be clear that there wasn't any other affair since that moment."

Kramer too disclosed that her husband did "something he should not have done" and implied that she almost caught him with some other woman.

"We're just basically happy that someone didn't show up," she said.

"Yeah, basically," her husband added.

"I showed up at the hotel instead," Kramer added. "If you really want to know."

"Yeah, we've been through some s-t," Caussin admitted.

Us Weekly was first to report the news in September 2016 about the athlete's involvement with other women after the duo tied the knot in May 2015.

They also parted their ways but later reconciled, renewing their vows in December 2017. Together they also have a daughter Jolie, other than Jace. (ANI)

