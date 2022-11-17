Jana Kramer reveals why Chris Evans ghosted her after 'embarrassing' bathroom incident

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): Singer-actor Jana Kramer is going back in time and reminiscing about an "embarrassing" date she went on with Chris Evans.

On Monday's episode of her podcast 'Whine Down,' Kramer, 38, gave a detailed account of her encounter with the 41-year-old Marvel star.

According to Fox News, the "One Tree Hill" actor explained she knew Evans "pretty well" in the past.

"I honestly can't remember how we met ... it was before, obviously, way before Instagram. ... He had just done, like, the Scarlett Johansson movie," Kramer shared of Evans' rising fame. "He was, like, the heartthrob cutie."

While describing her "few dates" with Evans, she recounted a memorable experience, which she described as her "last interaction ever" with the actor.



"To this day I'm actually sort of mortified. ... Like, this is so embarrassing," she admitted in a quote reported by Fox News. "He called me over and he had some of his Boston friends over. So, I went to his place ... and it was going to be a sleepover. And he had all of his friends there. We were all hanging out, it was a fun time."

At a point in the night, Kramer told Evans she was "a little sleepy" before she headed to bed.

"I had asparagus for dinner that night. So, I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me," Kramer shared. "And so that's the last interaction that I remember is him going to the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again."

According to Fox News, Kramer shared that the pair "did not hook up that night" and she performed "the asparagus walk of shame out of his house."

"I never heard from him again," she said before saying Evans was a "great kisser."

Later, in 2015, Kramer wed Mike Caussin. Daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3, are the couple's children. Kramer filed for divorce in April 2021, and it was finalised the following year.

Evans has a few women he's worked with in the past that have been linked to him, most notably comedy actor Jenny Slate. In addition, he was said to have dated Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, and most recently Selena Gomez. (ANI)

