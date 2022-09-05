Janice Dickinson doesn't regret controversial 'America's Next Top Model' comments, "It was acting"

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Former supermodel and judge on 'America's Next Top Model' Janice Dickinson revealed last week that she doesn't regret any of the outrageous comments she made during her time on the reality show, including fat-shaming and ageist slurs.

"It was acting. And that's that," Dickinson told a fan who asked the question on social media. "People forget that TV is acting," she added in the caption of her Instagram video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch--R0pDkv3/?hl=en

According to Fox News, the former judge remarked in the first season of the CW show that a 26-year-old modelling candidate named Robin was too "fat" and "old" to succeed in the profession.

"Robin's out as far as I'm concerned about being a supermodel," Dickinson said while the judges deliberated at the end of an episode. "Because I think 'America's Next Top Model' is not a plus-size model."

Robin, who co-judged Kimora Lee Simmons as a "full-figured Black woman," was a fit contestant competing as a plus-size model and was eliminated on that episode. "She should be working at Avis," Dickinson said of Robin derisively, speaking of the car rental company."



In another episode, Banks informed Dickinson that remarks made by her about weight are the cause of some girls' eating disorders.

The now-67-year-old has also said that one contestant's face in a photograph appeared to be "like the battery died in her vibrator," and that another contestant's unaltered vs. edited pictures resembled "Hitchcock films."

In a 2012 interview with FOX411's Pop Tarts, Dickinson referred to Banks as "soulless," adding that she had dismissed everyone and would continue to do so because she was "soulless, cruel, and cold."

The remarks came after reports surfaced that Banks had fired her longest-running judges, Jay Manuel, Nigel Barker and J. Alexander.

Dickinson revealed to Radar magazine in 2005 that she was let go from the programme. She claimed that at initially, she enjoyed her role as a judge but later discovered that she was being called a "b----."I was just telling the truth and I was saving these girls from going out there and being told that they're too short, too fat, their skin's not good enough. I was to America's Next Top Model what Simon Cowell is to American Idol," she said at the time. "I'd rather be an honest b---- than some a---kissing, sugar-coating, namby-pamby, wiping-a--mother-----. I made the show number one in 52 countries. And then I got the sack." Simon Cowell was known for his biting criticisms of singing contestants. Twiggy on the show replaced Dickinson.

In one episode of the talent competition, the candidates had to paint their skin a different colour to make it appear as though they were of an other race for a photo shoot.

From 2003 through 2018, "America's Next Top Model" was broadcast. The fashion industry has made efforts in recent years to be more accepting of various body types. This year's Swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated featured Yumi Nu, the magazine's first Asian plus-size cover model. In 2016, Ashley Graham was the first plus-size model of any race to appear in the Swimsuit issue. (ANI)

