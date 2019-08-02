Jared Leto
Jared Leto

Jared Leto may join 'The Little Things' star cast

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): 'Suicide Squad' fame actor Jared Leto may board crime thriller 'The Little Things,' along with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.
The flick will be helmed by ace director John Lee Hancock, who directed best picture nominee 'The Blind Side' and 'The Highwaymen,' reported Variety.
The story of the movie is about a burned-out Kern County, California deputy sheriff named Deke played by Denzel Washington, who teams with Baxter, a crack LASD detective (Malek) in the film, to control a wily serial killer.
Deke's nose for the "little things" proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules puts Baxter in a distressing scenario. Meanwhile, Deke must fight with a dark secret from his past.
If the actor who is known for essaying distinct roles confirms being part of 'The Little Things' he will be seen playing a serial killer in the film, which is planned to begin shooting this year. (ANI)

