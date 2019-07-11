Jason Alexander joins cast of 'Faith Based'

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): American singer and actor Jason Alexander joined the cast of Christian film 'Faith Based', which is directed by Vincent Masciale and written by Luke Barnett.

The movie is currently being filmed in Los Angeles. The story of the film revolves around two friends (Funny or Die regulars Barnett and Tanner Thomason) who come to the realization that all "faith-based" films are "extremely profitable and set out on a mission to make one of their own," reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The 59-year-old actor, known best for playing George Costanza on 'Seinfeld', will be seen playing the role of Nicky Steele, "the eccentric head of a weight loss tea pyramid scheme and hero to Barnett's character."

The ensemble cast of the film includes Lance Reddick, Danielle Nicolet, Carly Craig, Danny Woodburn, and Christoph Sanders.

This is the second film of Masciale and Barnett together, their first being horror-comedy 'Fear, Inc', starring Abigail Breslin.

'Faith-Based' is produced by Lone Suspect with Giles Daoust, Tanner Thomason, and Tim Kerigan while Catherine Dumonceaux, Lance Reddick and Matthew Emerson are executive producers of the film. (ANI)

