Jason Bateman filmed his Golden Globes appearance from Jennifer Aniston's house

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that her colleague and friend Jason Bateman had filmed his Golden Globes appearance from her house.

Following the award show, the 'Friends' alum took to her Instagram Story and revealed Bateman streaming for the 2021 Golden Globes from her home.

She posted a photo of the actor and his daughters Francesca Nora, and Maple Sylvie, in front of a laptop and ring light, and captioned it as "Bateman came over and brought the @goldenglobes with him."





Aniston didn't move too much off from the table her fellow actor used, and drew an arrow to a framed photo of her father John Aniston and wrote, "Dad and I made a lil cameo."

She then shared a video of Bateman waiting for his cue while another person helped angle his light. Luckily, the well-designed home had just what was needed to get the lighting just right. "My paint by number finally found it's calling," she wrote.

The sweet moment was all for the proud dad's big night, as he was nominated for Best Actor in a Television Drama for his role in 'Ozark'.

Bateman was up against Bob Odenkirk in 'Better Call Saul', Matthew Rhys in 'Perry Mason' Al Pacino in 'Hunters' and Josh O'Connor in 'The Crown', with the latter ultimately taking home the gold.

'Ozark' was also nominated for Best Television Series--Drama along with Laura Linney for her role in the show in the Best Actress in a Television Series--Drama category. (ANI)

