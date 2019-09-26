Jason Bateman in talks to direct, star in Ryan Reynolds- starrer 'Clue'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Actor-director Jason Bateman, who recently took home an Emmy award for directing one of the episode's of the Netflix series 'Ozark', is in talks to helm and star in Ryan Reynold's film based on Hasbro's board game 'Clue'.

The film was announced when Reynolds, riding high on the success of the 'Deadpool' movies, signed a three-year first-look deal with Fox in 2018, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds will star in and produce the movie, along with Hasbro's Allspark Pictures. The 'Deadpool' writing team -- Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are on board to write the script.

The game, first developed in 1949, is a challenge to determine who of six suspects murdered the game's victim, where the crime took place and which weapon was used. Each player assumes the role of one of the six suspects and attempts to figure out who the culprit is.

A film version of the game was released in 1985 with Jonathan Lynn directing and Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, and Lesley Ann Warren starring.

Bateman won the Emmy for best directing of a drama series for the 'Ozark' episode 'Reparations'. He is also an executive producer on the series and stars as a financial adviser Martin Marty Byrde, who launders money for a Mexican drug cartel. (ANI)