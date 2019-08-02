Jason Clarke
Jason Clarke

Jason Clarke to play Jerry West in HBO's drama 'Showtime'

Aug 02, 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Jason Clarke will be seen portraying NBA legend Jerry West in the forthcoming HBO series 'Showtime,' which is based on the members of American professional basketball team Los Angeles Lakers.
'Showtime' is being helmed and produced by Adam McKay, which comes from Jeff Pearlman's book 'Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.'
According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO described the upcoming project as "a fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of the sports' most revered and dominant dynasties, a team that defined its era, both on and off the court."
NBA player Jerry West was a 14-time winner during his sports career with the team, Lakers. He also became the coach of the basketball team for three seasons in the late 1970s before being appointed as its general manager in 1982.
This will be director McKay first project, post his separation with partner Will Ferrell. The project comes in the association with director's currently unnamed new company, which he executive produces with partner Kevin Messick, writer Max Borenstein, and Jason Shuman. (ANI)

