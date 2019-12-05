Jason Momoa apologises to Chris Pratt after criticising his use of plastic water bottles

Washington D.C.[USA], Dec 5 (ANI): Jason Momoa publically apologised to Pratt after his comment on his co-star using plastic water bottles went viral.

The 40-year-old actor hopped on Instagram to post a public apology with a picture that showed Momoa and his children posing with Pratt.

"I'm sorry this was received so badly today I didn't mean for that to happen," Momoa wrote. "I'm just very passionate about this single-use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop I hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You're an inspiration to many I'm one of them."



The share of comments was kicked off when the 'Wolves' actor commented on a post shared by Pratt, where he is seen posing with a plastic water bottle in partnership with Amazon.



Momoa called it out: "Bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle. No single-use plastic. Come on."

Shortly after, Pratt apologised for his seeming lack of environmental awareness, making it all well between the two. (ANI)

