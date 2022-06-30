Jason Momoa Apple series 'See' to conclude with season 3

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): Apple series 'See' starring Jason Momoa will come to an end with its upcoming third season.

According to Variety, the Season 3 teaser trailer and debut date was also released at the same time as the announcement. The first episode of the eight-episode final season of the programme will air on August 26. Thereafter, fresh episodes will air every week.

"We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of 'See,' which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story," said 'See' showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper.

"Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been monumental labour of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way 'See' has been embraced by viewers around the world."



The show takes place hundreds of years after the vision is no longer a part of human life. Almost a year has gone in season three after Baba Voss (Momoa) overcame his evil brother Edo (Dave Bautista) and left his family behind to live alone in the jungle.

However, Baba returns to Paya in order to defend his people once more when a Trivantian scientist creates a new and terrifying type of sighted weapons that puts the future of humanity in danger.

Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett, and Trieste Kelly Dunn are among the other cast members in addition to Momoa.

Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engstrom, and Jonathan Tropper, who also acts as the showrunner, are the executive producers of 'See'. Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content created the show for Apple, as reported by Variety.

Even if 'See' is coming to an end, Momoa will continue working with Apple. The actor will both feature in and create the drama series 'Chief of War' for the streaming platform, which tells the tale of Hawaii's colonisation and unification from the perspective of its native people. (ANI)

