Jason Momoa is 'proud' of Zoe Kravitz, shares 'The Batman' poster after Lisa Bonet split

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jason Momoa is supporting Zoe Kravitz for her work after his breakup with her mom Lisa Bonet.

As per People magazine, earlier this month, Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, revealed in a joint statement that they are "parting ways in marriage" though "the love between us carries on."

They began dating in 2005 and later wed in October 2017. They share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Bonet shares daughter Zoe, 33, with ex Lenny Kravitz.

On Instagram, Momoa shared a poster for Zoe's upcoming movie 'The Batman', in which she plays Catwoman. The 'Aquaman' actor wrote in the caption, "so proud. can't wait. march 4th love u zozo."



Zoe replied in the comment section, "i love youuuuuuuuuu @prideofgypsies."



Momoa and Bonet said in their statement, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become..."

The statement concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L." (ANI)

