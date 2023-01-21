Jason Momoa teases future with DC Universe: "Might play other characters too"

Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): Hollywood star Jason Momoa declared, "I'll always be Aquaman," at the Variety Studio at Sundance.

In the new documentary "Deep Rising," which investigates companies that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor, Momoa is at the Park City festival serving as the narrator. In order to discuss his future in the DC Universe, in which he has played Aquaman in multiple films, Momoa recently met with James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of the DC Studio.

"It's very, very wonderful," Momoa said in the meeting with Variety. "I'm in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I'm doing. We got a lot of good things coming."



According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, one thing to look forward to is Momoa's second 'Aquaman' standalone film, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.' Additionally, there are reports that Momoa would portray the superhero Lobo in the upcoming Gunn and Safran-created DC Universe. In response to these reports, Momoa declined to confirm them but did state that "there might be other characters" coming from him down the line regarding DC.

"The beautiful thing [about 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'] is me and my partner wrote the first treatment for it and it was about a 55-page treatment, and a lot of it has to deal with me talking to the U.N. about what's happening with the melting ice caps," Momoa said. "There's no far-off galaxy coming to destroy us or aliens from another place. It's us ruining our planet. We need to get it together and save our home."

Momoa concluded, "I'll always be Aquaman. Ain't anyone coming in there and taking a shit. There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too. I can be funny and savage and charming."

As per a report by Variety, climate change themes in the "Aquaman" films are directly related to Momoa's Sundance documentary "Deep Rising." The actor stated that he is willing to take part in more environmental films. (ANI)

