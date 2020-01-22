Jason Momoa visits young patients at Pittsburgh hospital

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 22 (ANI): American actor Jason Momoa recently gave a visit to some young patients at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The actor posted a series of pictures from his visit to the hospital.



Momoa captioned the post, "The greatest part of being Aquaman is making children happy spreading aloha had a little time before work to stop by UPMC children's hospital of Pittsburgh met so many brave strong babies all my aloha to the families. me and Joshua bet that if he beat me in arm wrestling he gets to have my trident. see u onset of Aquaman 2 Joshua. stay strong @childrenspgh aloha j."

According to CNN, Jason took a break from shooting his new Netflix thriller 'Sweet Girl' just to cheer these young patients and bring a smile on their faces.



The 'Game of Thrones' star even met the parents of these young patients.







The Hospital of Pittsburgh also tweeted a few pictures that featured different snaps of Jason from his visit.



"Thanks to actor Jason Momoa, for stopping by this morning to visit the patients and families at UPMC Children's!", read the caption. (ANI)



