Jason Statham to star in 'Le Convoyeur' remake

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Jason Statham is all set to star in the remake of 2004 French thriller 'Le Convoyeur' with filmmaker Guy Ritchie as the director of the film.

The two had earlier worked together on two British action films- 'Snatch' and 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels'. The upcoming remake will be bankrolled by Miramax.

'Hobbs and Shaw' actor will be seen as a cold and mysterious character working for an armored truck company which is responsible for transporting hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week, reported Variety.

The original film starred Jean Dujardin and Albert Dupontel.

"I'm looking forward to bringing this story to life and working with Jason while he still has the use of his knees," said the director Ritchie.

On the work front, Statham was seen last year in 'The Meg' and recently shared screen space with Dwayne Johnson in the 'Fast and Furious' spin-off- 'Hobbs and Shaw'.

His other work credits include 'The Transporter', 'Crank', 'Spy' and 'The Expendables'. (ANI)

