Jaume Collet-Serra to direct Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson-starrer 'Black Adams', a spin-off of the recently released 'Shazam!', has finally found its director.
The DC comics based film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who just finished shooting for a Disney film, 'Jungle Cruise', according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Actor Dwayne Johnson will star in his own solo movie as the class villain Black Adam, and will presumably face off against the hero at some point.
The film will be produced by Beau Flynn, of FlynnPictureCo, along with Johnson, his wife Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.
The character Black Adams dates back to the 1940s when he was called Captain Marvel, and is considered the archnemesis of Shazam. In the comic world, Black Adams is considered to be an anti-hero.
Earlier, Black Adams was to be the part of 'Shazam!', but the makers believed that the character deserved a film of his own.
'Black Adams' is being written by Henry Gayden who wrote the screenplay for the first instalment.
Collet-Serra is known for directing horror films like 'House of Wax' and 'Orphan'. Later, he also helmed Liam Neeson-starrer 'The Commuter', 'Run All Night', 'Non-stop' and 'Unknown'. (ANI)

