Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem in talks to play King Triton in 'The Little Mermaid'

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Makers of 'The Little Mermaid' are in early negotiations to cast Javier Bardem in the upcoming remake of the Disney classic.
The Spanish actor is being eyed to play the role of King Triton, Ariel's father in the remake, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Bardem would be joining Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Nora Lum (Awkwafina), Jacob Tremblay and Harry styles in the cast.
Disney's upcoming film follows the story of Prince Eric who falls for the mermaid Ariel after she saves him from drowning. She then makes a deal with the witch Ursula to exchange her voice with the witch's legs.
Bardem who won the Oscar in 2007 for 'No Country for Old Men' is in talks of being cast amid the controversy around Bailey's selection for the role of Ariel. Critics have been calling out to the filmmakers regarding Bailey, a black woman playing a princess.
However, Disney's cable network Freeform issued an open letter to the critics which read, "Danish mermaids can be black because Danish *people* can be black. Ariel can sneak up to the surface at any time with her pals Scuttle and the *ahem* Jamaican crab Sebastian (sorry, Flounder!) and keep that bronze base tight. Black Danish people, and this mer-folk, can also *genetically* (!!!) have red hair."
Defending the 'Grown-ish' actor, Freeform put up a reminder that the story and the character of Ariel were fictional.

"But spoiler alert - bring it back to the top - the character of Ariel is a work of fiction. So, after all, this is said and done, and you still cannot get past the idea that choosing the incredible, sensational, highly-talented, gorgeous Halle Bailey is anything other than the INSPIRED casting that it is because she 'doesn't look like the cartoon one,' oh boy, do I have some news for you...about you," the network continued.
The movie scripted by David Magee will include the original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The film is produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:25 IST

Parineeti, Sidharth here to weave magic of love with 'Dhoonde Ankhiyaan'

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): The makers of 'Jabariya Jodi' dropped the latest track 'Dhoonde Ankhiyaan' from the film on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:41 IST

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan arrested for 'objectionable' videos

Mumbai (India), July 18 (ANI): Actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by Mumbai's Cyber Crime Police on Thursday for allegedly creating and uploading "objectionable" videos "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc and creating hatred among public at large".

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:24 IST

Wells Adams stood by Sarah Hyland all through

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland who announced her engagement with Wells Adams "couldn't be happier" as he was the one who stood by the actor all through her health issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:03 IST

Here's what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's foundation is named

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new foundation will be called Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple announced recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:52 IST

Wishes pour in for Priyanka Chopra as she turns 37

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): As Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra turned a year older today, several tinsel town celebrities took to social media to wish the 'Desi girl' a happy birthday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:28 IST

Kareena, Karisma Kapoor enjoying 'famjam' in London

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are enjoying a relaxing family holiday in London and Karisma has updated her Instagram feed with sneak-peak from the fun getaway.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:36 IST

Mission Mangal trailer: Sky is not the limit!

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Makers of 'Mission Mangal' dropped the trailer of the upcoming film on Thursday, which will leave you with admiration for the incredible team of scientists and engineers at ISRO.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:59 IST

Arjun Kapoor's wise words on floods, water crisis

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): How floods and water crisis are plaguing the country are no brainer unless you are living under a rock! B-town hunk Arjun Kapoor seems to be realizing the worth of every drop and his recent tweets are proof of how concerned he is about the situation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:46 IST

'GoT' showrunners, some cast members will no longer attend Comic-Con

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Winter is still coming to Hall H at Comic-Con, but some of the Westeros citizens will no longer be attending the event.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:46 IST

Gretchen Rossi shares adorable pictures of newborn daughter Skylar

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor Gretchen Rossi shared a series of adorable pictures of her newborn baby Skylar Gray Smiley whom she shares with Slade Smiley.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:45 IST

Pete Davidson filming for untitled project with Judd Apatow

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Actor-comedian-model Pete Davidson is keeping his untitled project going as he was recently seen shooting for it with Judd Apatow.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:34 IST

Miranda Lambert hints at new song with video of husband Brendan...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert shared a hot, steamy video of her husband Brendan McLoughlin on Wednesday to promote her upcoming single.

Read More
iocl