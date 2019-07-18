Javier Bardem in talks to play King Triton in 'The Little Mermaid'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): Makers of 'The Little Mermaid' are in early negotiations to cast Javier Bardem in the upcoming remake of the Disney classic.

The Spanish actor is being eyed to play the role of King Triton, Ariel's father in the remake, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bardem would be joining Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Nora Lum (Awkwafina), Jacob Tremblay and Harry styles in the cast.

Disney's upcoming film follows the story of Prince Eric who falls for the mermaid Ariel after she saves him from drowning. She then makes a deal with the witch Ursula to exchange her voice with the witch's legs.

Bardem who won the Oscar in 2007 for 'No Country for Old Men' is in talks of being cast amid the controversy around Bailey's selection for the role of Ariel. Critics have been calling out to the filmmakers regarding Bailey, a black woman playing a princess.

However, Disney's cable network Freeform issued an open letter to the critics which read, "Danish mermaids can be black because Danish *people* can be black. Ariel can sneak up to the surface at any time with her pals Scuttle and the *ahem* Jamaican crab Sebastian (sorry, Flounder!) and keep that bronze base tight. Black Danish people, and this mer-folk, can also *genetically* (!!!) have red hair."

Defending the 'Grown-ish' actor, Freeform put up a reminder that the story and the character of Ariel were fictional.



"But spoiler alert - bring it back to the top - the character of Ariel is a work of fiction. So, after all, this is said and done, and you still cannot get past the idea that choosing the incredible, sensational, highly-talented, gorgeous Halle Bailey is anything other than the INSPIRED casting that it is because she 'doesn't look like the cartoon one,' oh boy, do I have some news for you...about you," the network continued.

The movie scripted by David Magee will include the original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film is produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca. (ANI)

