Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer still
'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' trailer is a barrel of laughs!

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:06 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): The trailer of Kevin Smith's 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' which dropped recently at Comic-Con 2019 features Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reuniting after long.
Damon and Affleck marked their presence at the trailer premiere of the film, which also stars Smith and Jason Mewes, reported People.
While Smith is seen reprising his role as Silent Bob, Mewes is back on board to play his character, Jay. The lead pair is out to stop the making of a Hollywood film on their comic book counterparts, Bluntman and Chronic. Jay later finds out about his love child which he isn't sure about and says, "I think I'm gonna need a blood test now."
On the other hand, Affleck is seen playing a character Holden (from his film 'Chasing Amy') and Damon is seen playing the character Loki from his 1999 film 'Dogma'.
The trailer made it evident that the upcoming film isn't just a sequel but a power-packed reboot which will leave you in splits!
'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' is intended to be the eighth movie in the 'View Askewniverse', a fictional universe created by Kevin Smith.
Jay and Silent Bob, are characters in the View Askewniverse, where Kevin plays Silent Bob while Jay is played by Jason Mewes.
The film is being produced under View Askewniverse Productions and is a sequel to the 2001 film 'Jay and Silent Strike Back'. (ANI)

