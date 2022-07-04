Jay Hernandez thanks fans for showering love for 'Magnum P.I.'

Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): 'Magnum P.I' is back with season 5. Hollywood actor Jay Hernandez thanks fans for their tremendous efforts in a recent video on his social media account.

Hernandez took to his Twitter handle to thank fans for their efforts that resulted in a fifth season pickup of the former CBS crime drama by NBC.

In the video, Hernandez was seen saying "Ok, I'm sure by now you have all heard the great news." "Magnum P.I. got picked up for a fifth season. Thank you to the fans for the tremendous effort. I mean, you guys had petitions going, you got a billboard in Times Square. Because of all that noise you made, we now have a new home at NBC. See you in Season 5!"

Sharing the video, he wrote, "So many people worked very hard to make this happen. CBS, Universal, Magnum execs & all you fans out there. The tremendous effort paid off in a very unlikely move for any TV show. We can't wait to start filming again. #MagnumPISaved #NBC #ohana."





Hernandez's video follows his earlier comment on social media.

"It was a bit circuitous but we did it!" tweeted Hernandez. "Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana"

Late Thursday night, NBC came to the rescue with a two-season, 20-episode order, following the show's cancellation by CBS last month, as per Deadline.

Magnum P.I. follows in the footsteps of fellow Universal TV-produced series, 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', which also was picked up by NBC after it had been cancelled by Fox, the original network, after five seasons. The cop comedy ran on NBC for three additional seasons, according to Deadline.

A reboot of the 1980s drama created by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson that starred Tom Selleck, Magnum P.I. follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a private investigator and former Navy SEAL, who solves crimes in the state, after returning home from Afghanistan and repurposing his military skills. (ANI)

