Jay Roach's 'Bombshell' confirmed for a January release in India

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 7 (ANI): American drama film 'Bombshell', helmed by Jay Roach, is set to release in India on January 3 next year.

The release date of the flick starring Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, and Margot Robbie, was shared by Indian film critic Taran Adarsh on Twitter on Saturday.

"#NicoleKidman, #CharlizeTheron and #MargotRobbie... Cinepolis and PEN Marudhar to release #Bombshell on 3 Jan 2020 in #India," he tweeted alongside the poster of the film.



With a very interesting combination of stars sharing the screen space, the movie, penned by Charles Randolph, is based on the downfall of late Fox News boss Roger Ailes, after he was accused by multiple women working under him of sexual misconduct and harassment.

The rest of the ensemble includes John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Allison Janney, Kate McKinnon, and Nazanin Boniadi.

The trailer of the film saw the light of the day two months back.

The Fox News scandal is scheduled to release in the US in December, following a release in India in January. (ANI)

