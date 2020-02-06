Jay-Z opens up about his last conversation with NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 6 (ANI): Days after NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, American rapper Jay-Z opened about the last conversation he had with the basketball player.

According to Fox News, Jay-Z said that Bryant's last words were, "You've gotta see Gianna play basketball."

The mogul had a conversation with the sportsman during the New Year's party organised at his house.

"So Kobe was a guy that looked up to me and we've hung out multiple times," He was last in my house on New Year's and he was just in the greatest space I've seen him in and one of the last things he said to me was, 'You've gotta see Gianna play basketball,'" Fox News quoted Jay-Z as saying.

"That was one of the most hurtful things because he was so proud. The look on his face...I looked at him and said, 'Oh she's going to be the best female basketball player in the world.' He was just so proud of what he said. That was a tough one. My wife and I are taking that really tough," he added.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas.

The basketball legend had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers.

Hollywood artists including Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Justin Bieber, Usher, 2 Chainz want the National Basketball Association (NBA) to change their logo to honour Kobe Bryant.

Billboard reported that the NBA has discussed numerous ways of celebrating Kobe's legacy, one of the major changes they have in mind is switching the NBA's longtime logo from Jerry West to a silhouette of the Black Mamba. (ANI)

