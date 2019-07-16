Jay-Z's parenting advice to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): It has been two months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison, into the world.

Over the weekend, Meghan took a bit of time off from her maternity leave for a much-needed date night with her husband. But this wasn't just any date, it was a movie premiere night, which was also attended by singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z. And the celebrity couple happened to give the royal pair a piece of seriously sage parenting advice, reported E! News.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the London premiere of the upcoming film 'The Lion King' on Sunday, warmly greeting fans on the red carpet after which they met Queen Bey and the rapper.

Upon their meeting, the two couples warmly hugged and exchanged kisses and their chatter quickly turned to babies, as Jay and Beyonce are parents to three adorable kids themselves.

The 22-time Grammy award-winning rapper passed on his words of wisdom during a brief exchange with the royal couple on the red carpet.

"The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself," he instructed, as per The Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English, as cited by E! News.

It seemed like the power couples spent quite a bit of time talking about their children. According to English, Harry also asked the celebrity couple about their twins, Rumi and Sir. While Queen Bey told Harry that the artists decided to leave their little ones at home, she noted they would have loved to be here.

Beyonce, who stunned in a gold Cong Tri gown, also appeared to get a little star-struck upon meeting Meghan. After sharing a hug with the Duchess, who wore a gorgeous black semi-sheer dress, the 'Formation' star told the royal her baby boy was "so beautiful." She also added, "We love you guys!"

However, Bey and Jay weren't the only ones to meet the royals. Billy Eichner, who plays Timon in 'The Lion King', also shared footage of himself practising his greeting on Seth Rogen. While other cast members were prepping what they were going to say, too. For instance, Donald Glover, who plays Simba, joked he was going to ask Harry and Meghan where they plan to send their child to school.

Beyonce voices Nala in the upcoming remake of the beloved 1994 Disney film.

This isn't Beyonce and Jay-Z's first brush with a royal couple, they have earlier met Kate Middleton and Prince William during their 2014 visit to New York. The couples shook hands and spoke when Kate and William attended a Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Centre.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are proud parents to 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and 2-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.

Helmed by Jon Favreau, 'The Lion King', will hit the theatres on July 19 and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

