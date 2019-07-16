Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet Beyonce and Jay-Z as they attend the premiere of ‘The Lion King’ in London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet Beyonce and Jay-Z as they attend the premiere of ‘The Lion King’ in London

Jay-Z's parenting advice to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): It has been two months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison, into the world.
Over the weekend, Meghan took a bit of time off from her maternity leave for a much-needed date night with her husband. But this wasn't just any date, it was a movie premiere night, which was also attended by singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z. And the celebrity couple happened to give the royal pair a piece of seriously sage parenting advice, reported E! News.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the London premiere of the upcoming film 'The Lion King' on Sunday, warmly greeting fans on the red carpet after which they met Queen Bey and the rapper.
Upon their meeting, the two couples warmly hugged and exchanged kisses and their chatter quickly turned to babies, as Jay and Beyonce are parents to three adorable kids themselves.
The 22-time Grammy award-winning rapper passed on his words of wisdom during a brief exchange with the royal couple on the red carpet.
"The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself," he instructed, as per The Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English, as cited by E! News.
It seemed like the power couples spent quite a bit of time talking about their children. According to English, Harry also asked the celebrity couple about their twins, Rumi and Sir. While Queen Bey told Harry that the artists decided to leave their little ones at home, she noted they would have loved to be here.
Beyonce, who stunned in a gold Cong Tri gown, also appeared to get a little star-struck upon meeting Meghan. After sharing a hug with the Duchess, who wore a gorgeous black semi-sheer dress, the 'Formation' star told the royal her baby boy was "so beautiful." She also added, "We love you guys!"
However, Bey and Jay weren't the only ones to meet the royals. Billy Eichner, who plays Timon in 'The Lion King', also shared footage of himself practising his greeting on Seth Rogen. While other cast members were prepping what they were going to say, too. For instance, Donald Glover, who plays Simba, joked he was going to ask Harry and Meghan where they plan to send their child to school.
Beyonce voices Nala in the upcoming remake of the beloved 1994 Disney film.
This isn't Beyonce and Jay-Z's first brush with a royal couple, they have earlier met Kate Middleton and Prince William during their 2014 visit to New York. The couples shook hands and spoke when Kate and William attended a Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Centre.
Beyonce and Jay-Z are proud parents to 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and 2-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.
Helmed by Jon Favreau, 'The Lion King', will hit the theatres on July 19 and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:09 IST

Returning to 'Terminator: Dark Fate' real 'gift' for Linda Hamilton

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Actor Linda Hamilton who is returning to the silver screen with her iconic character Sarah Connor in 'Terminator: Dark Fate' after thirty years, shared in a recent interview why she was back for the role and how her character had changed in these years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:43 IST

The gorgeous trio Karisma, Kareena, Amruta relish their London vacay

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amruta Arora are the most gorgeous trio walking down the streets of London and Karishma's latest Instagram is proof!

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:27 IST

'A Quiet Place 2' goes on floors

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The sequel of last year's critically acclaimed horror film 'A Quiet Place' has finally gone on floors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 08:56 IST

'The King's Man' trailer showcases origins of British intelligence agency

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The action-packed trailer of Matthew Vaughn directorial 'The King's Man' has finally arrived and going by it, the film promises plenty of sword-fighting, gunplay, and devastation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:16 IST

Emma Stone in talks to join 'La La Land' director Damien...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Damien Chazelle, the American-French director who helmed 'La La Land', is ready with another feature film, titled 'Babylon', and actor Emma Stone is in talks to hop onboard.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:42 IST

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' tax-free in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 15 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30', which released on July 12, has been declared tax free by Bihar Government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:29 IST

Tahar Rahim to star in drama series 'The Serpent'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Actor Tahar Rahim is all set to play French serial killer Charles Sobhraj in the BBC drama series 'The Serpent' which is co-produced by Netflix, reported Variety.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:27 IST

Action packed 'The War' teaser leaves Twitterverse in awe

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Few hours after the teaser of much talked about film 'The War' was dropped, it caught the attention of Twitterati. Few praised Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff for their impeccable performance, while some were left in awe of the mind-blowing action sequence in the teas

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:19 IST

Austin Butler to star in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): American actor Austin Butler is all set to portray singer Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's next film which is a biopic on the singer, reported Variety.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:11 IST

Brad Pitt is eager to work with Leonardo DiCaprio again

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Brad Pitt is looking forward to working with his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in future and has a perfect idea for the collaboration.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 20:54 IST

'Spider Man: Far From Home': Tom Holland thanks fans with...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Actor Tom Holland has penned down a heart-touching message for his fans for flooding his latest release 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' with love and appreciation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:00 IST

Jackie Shroff recalls time when Hrithik looked after Tiger

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): After the long-awaited teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' hit the internet earlier today, Jackie Shroff is feeling blessed that his son is getting to share screen space with a man he adored as a kid.

Read More
iocl