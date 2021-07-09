Jeff Goldblum joins cast of 'Search Party' Season 5

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum has recently joined the absurd world of 'Search Party' in a recurring role for the HBO Max series' fifth season.

According to Variety, Goldblum will appear in a recurring role as Tunnel Quinn, a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory (Alia Shawkat) on the other side of her near-death experience.

Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.

Goldblum said, "'Search Party' is such a brilliant show. What a thrill and a privilege it is to get to be a little part of it! I respect and adore everyone involved with this magical entertainment."



'Search Party' was renewed for Season 5 at HBO Max back in February. The series originally aired on TBS before moving over to the streamer for Season 3. Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, and Jax Media's Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez, all are serving as executive producers.

Having previously received an Emmy nomination for his role in 'Will and Grace', Goldblum is no stranger to television. He also currently hosts the Disney Plus-Nat Geo series 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum', for which he also earned an Emmy nomination.

He is primarily known for his film work, having starred in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise, 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', 'The Fly', and multiple Wes Anderson films.

He is also an accomplished musician. His debut jazz album 'Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra The Capitol Studios Sessions' was released on November 9, 2018, both internationally and in the United States by Universal's Decca Records and The Verve Label Group, respectively.

His second album 'I Shouldn't Be Telling You This' was released on November 1, 2019. Both albums ranked number one on Billboard's jazz charts. (ANI)

