Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan hit Milan Fashion Week runway for Prada

Washington [US], January 17 (ANI): Hollywood veterans Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan have proved that fashion isn't just a young man's game.

According to People magazine, the veteran actors walked the runway on Sunday for Prada's Fall/Winter 2022 Menswear Show at Milan Fashion Week, along with rising Hollywood leading men Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Asa Butterfield, Damson Idris, Tom Mercier, Jaden Michael, Louis Partridge, Ashton Sanders and Filippo Scotti.

MacLachlan opened the show wearing a classic dark overcoat, layered over a metallic-blue ensemble, complete with gloves and a white turtleneck with yellow and purple details.

The 'Twin Peaks' star raved about his foray into the fashion industry on Twitter, writing, "Thank you #RafSimons! What an honor to open the @prada #FW22 Menswear Show for #MilanoFashionWeek!"



Goldblum wore a similar coat adorned with a black fur trim above the elbows and at the hem. He closed out the event with a taste of his signature comedic chops, entering from a purple-lit tunnel and acting surprised to find himself in a fashion show before strutting down the zigzag runway.

Prada described the inspiration for the show titled 'Body of Work' in a statement: "Taking theater and cinema as mirrors of reality, for the Fall/Winter 2022 Prada men's show by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the Deposito of the Fondazione Prada is reimagined by AMO as a stage for action, a representation of a heightened actuality. Actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals."

The show comes as Goldblum prepares to return to the 'Jurassic' franchise in the upcoming 'Jurassic World: Dominion', debuting in theaters on June 10.

As per People magazine, director Colin Trevorrow has revealed that the actor will play a "major" role in the sequel, along with Sam Neill and Laura Dern, with whom he starred in the original film, 1993's 'Jurassic Park'.

MacLachlan previously reunited with Dern on Showtime's 2017 revival of 'Twin Peaks'. They first worked together on another David Lynch project titled, 1986's 'Blue Velvet'. (ANI)

