Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern all set for 'Jurassic World 3'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Good news! A new film in the Jurassic World is in pipeline and actors Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern are all set for the upcoming instalment.

In the upcoming feature titled 'Jurassic World 3', Goldblum is returning to play the theorist Dr Ian Malcom with Dern returning as the paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler and Neill as palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant.

The triad starred in Steven Spielberg's 1993 film 'Jurassic Park'. However, Goldblum also starred in the 1997 instalment 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park'.

Dern and Neill also appeared in 'Jurassic Park III' in 2001. 'Jurassic World 3' director Colin Trevorrow revealed the film's cast at the screening of 'Jurassic World' which was held at the Arclight Los Angeles.

Emily Carmichael will be penning the script along Trevorrow, who helmed the 2015 reboot of the franchise.

In the upcoming franchise, Trevorrow is returning to executive produce with Spielberg.

Meanwhile, Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are returning as producers.

More details on the plot are kept under wraps.

The film is scheduled to hit big screens on June 11, 2021. (ANI)

