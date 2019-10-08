Jeffrey Dean Morgan weds Hilarie Burton

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): 'The Walking Dead' actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is officially off the market now! Morgan has married actress Hilarie Burton.

According to E! News, despite reports, the couple did not marry in 2014. Rather they exchanged the vows for the first time on Saturday.

The newlywed Burton announced the good news on Monday.

"This past weekend was the best of my entire life," the bride captioned a photo of the couple embracing on Instagram.

"There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real," she added.

"Here's the God's honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband," the 'One Tree Hill' alum gushed. "Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides--celebrating all that has been--was bliss."

A speechless Morgan commented, "I'd say words... but there aren't any," he wrote on Instagram "Mrs Morgan.... I love you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world. Xojd"

The notoriously private couple did not share much about their big day but revealed that the ceremony was officiated by Jensen Ackles and Norman Reedus. Of course, her 'One Tree Hill' co-star Sophia Bush was also in attendance. (ANI)

