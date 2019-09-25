Jenna Dewan, Image courtesy: Instagram
Jenna Dewan, Image courtesy: Instagram

Jenna Dewan shows off baby bump after announcing pregnancy

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:29 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actor Jenna Dewan is thrilled to become a mother again and is sharing her excitement with her fans through social media.
Hours after People confirmed that Dewan and her beau Steve Kazee were expecting their first child together, the actor showed off her baby bump in a sweet post on the photo-sharing application.
In the still, Dewan can be seen snuggling with her 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex and actor Channing Tatum. In the caption, she opened up about welcoming another child into the world.
"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me. Steve Kazee you are a gift from above and I couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together. Thank you guys for all the love," the caption read.

Kazee also joined his lady love Dewan in relishing the happy news, calling the moment something he has waited his entire life for and went on to gush about his girlfriend for everything that she has brought into his life.
"Well...the news is out. I can't even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn't have found a better person to build a family with," Kazee wrote alongside a photo of Dewan smiling and cradling her bump.
"The past year and a half has brought so many things into my life that have filled me with the deepest of gratitude. A partner who radiates love, warmth, and kindness. A partner who has faced some of the hardest moments life can deal you with grace, humility, and a desire to learn from the ups and downs. A partner who is continuously growing from those lessons and who supports my growth as a person with love, unwavering support, and understanding," he added.
Kazee also credited Dewan for showing him how to parent, love and communicate with a child.
"Jenna also brought with her one of the greatest gifts one could ever imagine...her beautiful daughter. Evie burst into my life like a supernova and has continued to burn so brightly in it," he wrote.
"I have learned so much about parenting already from watching how amazing Jenna is with her and Evie has taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child," he continued, before adding, "I can't wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger."

Earlier in the day, the couple shared exclusively to People that they were expecting their first child together.
"We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!" the couple said.
A source confirmed to the outlet in October 2018 that Dewan and Kazee had been "dating for a couple of months."
Dewan made her relationship Instagram official in June. The couple also made their official debut at WWE's Monday Night Raw in the same month. (ANI)

