Jenna Ortega to work with Martin Freeman in 'Miller's Girl'

Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jenna Ortega is all set to collaborate with actor Martin Freeman in Lionsgate and Point Grey's Miller's Girl.

According to Deadline, In Miller's Girl, a creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student.

The film is currently shooting in Georgia and Lionsgate is handling the global sales.



Erin Westerman, President of Production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, told Deadline, "While we are excited for the movie to speak for itself, the level of talent assembled for this special film is a testament to Jade, whose screenplay lures you in with her dazzling voice. And then eats you alive."

Meanwhile, Ortega will next star in the lead role of the Tim Burton Netflix series 'Wednesday', centring on the Addams Family character.

In January, she was seen in a horror film 'Scream' which collected over $140 million globally at the box office and she is all set to work in the sixth instalment of the super hit franchise.

She recently wrapped production on the crime thriller Finest Kind directed by Oscar winner Brian Helgeland, was last seen starring in A24's X and HBO's The Fallout, Deadline reported. (ANI)

