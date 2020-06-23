Jennifer Aniston dishes on her triumphant performance on 'The Morning Show.'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston, who essayed the role of Alex Levy on the web TV series, 'The Morning Show,' shared her experiences about the role with former 'Friends' co-star and gal pal Lisa Kudrow.

According to Variety, the Apple TV Plus drama escalates to a Season 1 finale dramatic and exciting ending, which has Alex coming to terms with her co-host Mitch Kessler's (Steve Carell) firing over sexual harassment allegations. And eventually, she joins forces with her new co-host, Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), to stop the chauvinistic network president, Fred Micklen (Tom Irwin), who enabled Mitch to get away with his behaviour for so long.

In an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors issue, on newsstands this week, American actor Lisa Kudrow asked her former 'Friends' co-star Aniston how she prepared for Alex's breakdown- a tour-de-force moment of acting, on 'The Morning Show.'

Aniston said, "It was just a boiling point, and I think it was just all of the years. And then Hannah's death [Gugu Mbatha-Raw] happened, and then all of it kind of boiled and it just exploded, and it happened right when we were on air."

I think I did sort of float out of my body and I didn't give a shit. It was a little bit like, I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to take it anymore," said Aniston, referencing the famous line performed by Peter Finch in 1976's 'Network.'

The 'Bruce Almighty' actor continued: "I think it's also something about being this age, and having heard these stories over and over, over the last few years -- there is such a rage that we as women are carrying, and hearing what so many women walked through and had to deal with."

Kudrow asked if the 'Murder Mystery' actor thought Alex had a lot of women friends in her life.

"No, no, no. She was in the boys' club," Aniston said. "She reminds me of kind of (American actor) Shirley MacLaine. It was always hanging out with the Rat Pack. I think she was very determined and she had her family, and her work was No. 1, obviously. Also, when Bradley comes in ... it's such a love/hate. And it really did feel like a love story between two women in a way," Aniston added.

The 'Just Go With It' star went on to add, "Women are pretty hard on women, ultimately. That's something that you and I have never experienced, especially when we had the luxury of shooting our show. We were just girlfriends."

Kudrow told Aniston that she couldn't get enough of 'The Morning Show.'

She said, "It's my favourite show. Watched all of them the minute we could, my husband and I both. We have a hard time finding shows we can both watch together. And then it's just so well written. It's about something; it's so beautifully performed. You blew me away." (ANI)

