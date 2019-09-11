Jennifer Aniston divulges details about 'Goddess Circle' she does with her famous friends

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): The 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston, who is all set to return to TV after 15 years with 'The Morning Show', has revealed about the 'Goddess Circle' which she does with her famous friends.

The actress told the New York Times that she and her closest friends have been doing this 'Goddess Circle' tradition for over three decades, cited E! News.

In fact, the friends come together and do this during each other's major life events, which have included both of Jennifer's weddings to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

So what does the "goddess circle" entail? During their ritual, the women sit cross-legged on the floor, pass around a charm- and feather-decorated stick and set their intentions, according to the publication, reported E! News.

It looks like their traditional gathering has some sort of magical powers because it turns out Aniston feels like she's entering a 'creatively fulfilling period.'

"I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life," she revealed. "I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom." (ANI)

