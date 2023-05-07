Jennifer Aniston expresses support for WGA strike

Washington [US], May 7 (ANI): Actress Jennifer Aniston has joined the celebrities who have openly expressed their support for the Writers Guild Association (WGA) strike due to the alleged unfair treatment of writers.

The 'Friends' sitcom fame actress Jennifer took to her Instagram handle to post about the protest. Anniston shared a series of Instagram stories which reflects on the strike.

In the first social media post Anniston shared a reel of ex-co-star Lisa Kudrow. In the clip, Lisa can be seen thanking the writers one by one for writing the wonderful script for the actress.



Jennifer shared a carousel post related to all of the information one needs to know about the WGA strike. The post gives an insight into the rules that must be followed to support the union, the reason behind the strike, how writers are not getting fully paid and how streaming has changed the pay structure in the industry.





The last story by the actress featured a sarcastic tweet referring to the question writers have been asked about the strike. The tweet also mentioned the tremendous number of 11,000 writers who left signed contracts to make the strike successful.



Earlier reported by Deadline, a US-based media house, a meeting of top showrunners took place on Sunday a day after top production houses consisting of Paramount, Disney and Warner Bros asked them to perform all other production-related activities which don't come underwriting.

Reports surfaced after top Hollywood actors like Pete Davidson and Mark Ruffalo backed the strike which fights for writers being underpaid by the production houses.

The hosts of popular talk shows falling under the banner of 'Late Night' shows are among the other projects which will be negatively impacted by Hollywood writers going on strike, has still decided to gift free lunches to the writers. (ANI)

