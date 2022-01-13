Jennifer Aniston feels proud to be a part of Apple's 'The Morning Show'

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Aniston is extremely happy as 'The Morning Show' scored four nominations at SAG Awards 2022.

Reacting to the news, Jennifer took to Instagram and stated that she is proud to be a part of 'The Morning Show' family.





"Thank you @sagawards for all @themorningshow love. I am so proud to be a part of this stunning cast and crew," Jennifer wrote.

Reese Witherspoon, who is also a part of 'The Morning Show', expressed her joy after reading about the SAG nominations.

"Wow! Thank you so much to the @sagawards for showing @TheMorningShow so much love! -- Its an honor and a pleasure to get to work with these incredibly talented people every day, none of which would be possible without the our amazing writer @kerry_ehrin_, Director @mimi.leder and devoted crew. I am thrilled to be recognized by our fellow actors. What an honor," she posted.



'The Morning Show' explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. It has recently been renewed for the third season. (ANI)

