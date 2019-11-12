Jennifer Aniston gets a kiss from Gwen Stefani at People's Choice Awards

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Seems like Jennifer Aniston not only had fun onstage at the E! People's Choice Awards but also had a great time backstage.

The 'Friends' star, who won People's Icon award, posed for a snap with Gwen Stefani, and received a kiss from the 'Cool' crooner on the cheek, according to Fox News.

Stefani too picked up the Fashion Icon award on Sunday (local time).

Both stars have now been friends for over 15 years, after being introduced by their now ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Gavin Rossdale, who also were close pals.

In a speech after receiving the award, she said she couldn't have earned the title of an icon without her fans and the still popular sitcom 'Friends'.

The 50-year-old actor asserted that if she deserves this 'icon' it's only because she was able to do a show like 'Friends' with an iconic cast and iconic haircut, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"I mean, 'Friends' was truly the gift of a lifetime, and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show and those amazing five other actors and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade, and through streaming services now, and syndication, and I'm sure coming to a 'watch soon' near you or something," Aniston said.

The 'Bruce Almighty' actor thanked the show's fans for believing in the character's "impossibly large apartments" and said that 'Friends' has ultimately "paved the way" for everything she's accomplished in her career since. (ANI)

